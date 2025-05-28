VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Director Acquires $602,500.00 in Stock

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Carucci acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $602,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,398.10. The trade was a 21.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VF Stock Performance

VFC opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. VF Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VF from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of VF from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of VF and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 376,615 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in VF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in VF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in VF during the first quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in VF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Featured Articles

