Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Director Acquires $57,750.00 in Stock

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) Director Charles Brynelsen acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,500. This represents a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Brynelsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Charles Brynelsen bought 13,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,320.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Charles Brynelsen bought 2,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360.00.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Envoy Medical stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical ( NASDAQ:COCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envoy Medical, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envoy Medical in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envoy Medical during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Envoy Medical from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

