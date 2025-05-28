Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Director Acquires $57,750.00 in Stock

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHGet Free Report) Director Charles Brynelsen acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,500. This represents a 233.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Brynelsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 23rd, Charles Brynelsen bought 13,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,320.00.
  • On Thursday, May 22nd, Charles Brynelsen bought 2,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360.00.

Envoy Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Envoy Medical stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Envoy Medical, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envoy Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envoy Medical in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envoy Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Envoy Medical during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Envoy Medical from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

