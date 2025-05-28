GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,539 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $15,041,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $1,846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $18,836,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 1.23%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

