Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $10.80 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,041 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.24% of BOX worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 715.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOX

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $409,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,927,736. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,377 shares of company stock worth $2,060,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.