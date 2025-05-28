Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

