Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 28,692 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,692 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,688.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PAC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of PAC opened at $224.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $146.62 and a 12-month high of $234.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $541.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.93 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $4.3222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.87. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 40.78%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

