Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,160 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Rithm Capital worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RITM. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1,860.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RITM opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.32. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RITM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

