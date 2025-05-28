Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.5%

CINF stock opened at $149.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $111.92 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

