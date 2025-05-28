Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,496,833,000 after purchasing an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,118,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,472,000 after buying an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KLA by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,878,000 after acquiring an additional 204,330 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.58.

KLAC opened at $789.06 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $697.81 and its 200 day moving average is $693.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,166. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

