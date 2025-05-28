Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,695 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 737,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

