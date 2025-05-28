Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,083 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $509.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $473.84 and a 200-day moving average of $460.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.