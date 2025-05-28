Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,875 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Masco worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,915,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,033,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 325,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 113,938 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $225,317.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

