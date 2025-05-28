Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 179.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $11,762,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,745,481.08. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total transaction of $1,177,948.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,538,058.64. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 584,867 shares of company stock worth $60,517,652. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.54.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $117.60 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

