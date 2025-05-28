Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,216 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $140.57 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.26. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $188.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.