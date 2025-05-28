EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of EQT worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EQT by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,065 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in EQT by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,347,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,741 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $123,575,000. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in EQT by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,990,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,375 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $113,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

