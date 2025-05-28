Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Edison International worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

