Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,468,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAM. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AA Mission Acquisition by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of AA Mission Acquisition by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 409,359 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AA Mission Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AA Mission Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

Get AA Mission Acquisition alerts:

AA Mission Acquisition Stock Performance

AAM stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. AA Mission Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

About AA Mission Acquisition

AA Mission Acquisition Corp. engages in the acquisition and merge of companies. It was founded on February 9, 2024 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AA Mission Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AA Mission Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA Mission Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.