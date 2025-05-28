Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $442,642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 659.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,872,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,063 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,468,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,291 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,575,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,528.71. The trade was a 12.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,112 shares of company stock valued at $12,033,838. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.4%

MNST opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

