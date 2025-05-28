Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 11,269 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,876,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,774,000 after buying an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,476,000 after buying an additional 432,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,426,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,095,000 after buying an additional 430,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,701,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total value of $248,810.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $300,219.71. This trade represents a 45.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,256. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.4%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $312.83 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $313.21. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.02 and a 200-day moving average of $276.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.37.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

