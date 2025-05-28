Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.15.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $717.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $639.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

