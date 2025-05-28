Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 80,075 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,075 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Sysco by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,088 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ames National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $72.23 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

