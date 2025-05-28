GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $26,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 86,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,070,000 after buying an additional 544,719 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 312.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 257,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,293.27. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

