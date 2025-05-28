Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 4,826 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $273.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $270.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.95 and a 200 day moving average of $260.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

