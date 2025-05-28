Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $494,916,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,510,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,784,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after buying an additional 261,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,969,000 after buying an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

