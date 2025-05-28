Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $19,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.73.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $746.08 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $748.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $610.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.70. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 9,905 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.03, for a total transaction of $7,310,187.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 298,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,530,006.27. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total value of $960,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,858.36. This trade represents a 21.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,314. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

