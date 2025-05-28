Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,010 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Extra Space Storage worth $16,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 242,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,143,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,600,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 230,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 128,167 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.46.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average is $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

