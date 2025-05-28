Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.10.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $226.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $240.78.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
