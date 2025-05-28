Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Legacy Trust grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $226.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $240.78.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.