3,766 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,279,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Sophron Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $9,811,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $254.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DRH

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.