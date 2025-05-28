GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $29,000 in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 352,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,621,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,320,000 after buying an additional 363,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.