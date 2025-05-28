GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 14,632 ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

IBRX stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

IBRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

