GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $40,000 in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,497,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $323,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $119,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $54,894,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth $51,890,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. Curbline Properties has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Curbline Properties

About Curbline Properties

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.