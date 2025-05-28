Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of American Healthcare REIT worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHR. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 1.8%

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

