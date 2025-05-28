Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Boise Cascade worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCC. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

