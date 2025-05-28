Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 14,994 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 49,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 304,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,746 shares of company stock worth $966,854. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock opened at $104.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.13.

Read Our Latest Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.