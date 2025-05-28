Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 32,627 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Verra Mobility worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2,915.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,086,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,156,000. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,503,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 994,775 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,111,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,323,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the period.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,179 shares in the company, valued at $28,626.12. The trade was a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

