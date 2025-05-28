Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
TARS opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
