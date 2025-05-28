Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TARS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,205,300. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $107,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,849.05. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TARS opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.