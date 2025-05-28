Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $214.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.22.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

