Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,100 GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Posted by on May 28th, 2025

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $258,707.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,346.96. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $87,331.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,845.12. The trade was a 14.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,390 shares of company stock worth $13,043,288 in the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GeneDx Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WGS opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $117.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

