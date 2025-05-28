iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

