TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,739,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $8,486,848.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,532.63. This trade represents a 53.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $3,322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. This trade represents a 45.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,062,559 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE TEL opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $164.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

