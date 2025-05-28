iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 78,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of ICF opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

