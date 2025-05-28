Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LGOV opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $23.64.

About First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

