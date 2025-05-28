Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Compass Point downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

