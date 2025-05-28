Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 4,522 Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,915 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 374.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,216,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,001,000 after acquiring an additional 935,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,712,000 after acquiring an additional 617,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75,657.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,655,000 after purchasing an additional 311,708 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
