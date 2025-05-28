Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 961.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,490,000 after acquiring an additional 262,848 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,780,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,670,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 745,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after buying an additional 282,788 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 480,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 125,850 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

