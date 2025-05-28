B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $494.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $380.63 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

