B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $573.82 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $565.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

