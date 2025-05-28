B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,253 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 414,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FBND opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

