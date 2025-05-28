B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 71,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Shell by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

