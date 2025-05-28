B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,774 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of MPC opened at $162.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $183.31.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.
Marathon Petroleum Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
Read More
